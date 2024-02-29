Shirley Noonchester, 80 Published 11:31 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Shirley Noonchester, age 80, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away quietly on February 23, 2024 at her home while surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 22, 1943 in Middlesboro to the late James Melton and Pauline Wilson Proffitt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by children Tim Jones and Billy R. Jones, grandson Stephen Jones, granddaughter Brooke Jones, brothers Rodney Melton, Stanley Proffitt and Jimmy Proffitt, and niece Sara Fultz.

Shirley and her husband Ed owned and operated Southern Monument Co. as well as serving God in ministry together for many years. In the words of Jesus, their business moto was “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you”. Shirley had an immense love for children and was heavily involved in children’s ministry where she did everything from leading children and teen classes, to driving the church van for V.B.S. and youth camp. She and Ed served Tazewell Church of God as Pastor and wife. She had a passion for photography and video graphing special church and family events. Her tender love and care have been shown many times throughout the years as she’s taken in many teenagers into her home who were going through tough times or simply needed love. All who were blessed to know Shirley and be a recipient of that love will forever remember her sweet smile and caring spirit.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 51 years, Edward Noonchester, sons Kenneth Jones, Darryl Jones and Steve Jones, daughter Angela Noonchester Jones and husband Tommy, daughters-in-law Jean Jones and Melody Jones, grandchildren Courtney Jones, Ryan Jones, Mary Jones, Candi Jones, Ondrea Jones, Gage Jones, Corey Wells, and Eli Jones, sister and her best friend Jeanne Posner, siblings Penny Smith and husband Frank, Randy Melton, Sheila Melton, Amanda Juanita Proffitt, and Joyce Mason, special nieces and nephews David Posner, Howie Posner and Theresa Webb, special great-grandchildren Skyy Mills, Lilly Jones and Demarion Jones, as well as a host of other great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

A special and heartfelt thank you to Neil and Meryl Ward for their love, compassion, and unwavering friendship to our family throughout our time of need.

The family of Shirley Noonchester will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Cox officiating.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 at Mountainview Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee. Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 11:30 a.m. for a 12:30 p.m. processional.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Jones, Tommy Jones, Eli Jones, David Posner, Howie Posner, Donovan Pena and Burrell “Junior” England.

In lieu of flowers, it is respectfully requested that memorial donations be made to the Noonchester family to help with unforeseen medical expenses during Shirley’s illness.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Noonchester family.