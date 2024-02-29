Linda “Cookie” Hensley, 75 Published 12:04 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

Linda Faye “Cookie” Hensley, age 75, of Tazewell, Tennessee, formerly of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on February 24, 2024 at the Claiborne Medical Center.

She was born September 1, 1948 to the late Clifford and Hazel Laws Chumley.

Linda is survived by her siblings, Cathia Smith, Jimmy McBee, and Bobby (Janice) McBee, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

All services for Linda Hensley will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the McBee-Hensley Family.