Janie Hamblin, 71 Published 11:34 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

Janie Powers Hamblin, age 71, of Clairfield, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Thursday morning, February 22, 2024. She was surrounded by loved ones. Janie was born on October 7, 1952, in Middlesboro, KY. A loving wife, mother, sister, and “Nana” to many, she leaves a void impossible to fill.

Left behind to celebrate her life and cherish her memories are her husband of 54 years, Doyle; children, Tim Hamblin (Jill) of Pine Knot, KY, Cheryl Goodman (Mike) of Clairfield, TN, and Justin Hamblin (A.J.) of Clairfield, TN; five grandchildren, Jordan Hamblin, Kaleop Hamblin, Amy Partin (Austin), Katie Hamblin, and Dustin Hamblin; and four great-grandchildren, Kason, Mason, Everlie, and Maverick Hamblin. She is also survived by her siblings, Donnie Powers (Betty), Gary Powers (Regina), Eddie Powers (Debbie), Judy Fultz, Robin Russell (Mike) and Linda Powers as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends left to mourn her passing.

Janie is preceded in death by her parents, Wayland and Georgia Powers and brothers, Tommy Powers, Charles King, and Lewis Fultz.

Janie had a heart of gold and was a friend to anyone fortunate enough to know her. Her kind smile and contagious laugh could fill a room. She will be greatly missed.

The family of Janie Powers Hamblin received friends on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services immediately followed with Brother Austin Partin presiding. Music was provided by Brother Austin Partin, Justin Hamblin, Sarah Cunha and Judy Fultz.