Jamie McNew, 47 Published 12:03 pm Thursday, February 29, 2024

Jamie Michele McNew, age 47, of Speedwell, Tennessee passed away February 26, 2024 in Morristown, Tennessee.

She was born March 24, 1976 in Middlesboro, Kentucky and is the daughter of Douglas and Brenda Drummonds Smith.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Charlie and Ester Drummonds, and uncles James Robertson and Aubrey Drummonds.

Jamie’s heart belonged to her grandbabies and she loved spending time with them. She enjoyed tinkering with things and doing arts and crafts with her grandbabies. Being outside and taking in the beauty of nature was one of her favorite pastimes.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents Douglas and Brenda Smith, sons Tyler (Morgan) McNew and Lukas (Sabrina Sparks) McNew, daughter Austyn McNew, sisters Crystal (Michael) Ayers, and Trish Raygoza, grandchildren Elianna Moyers, Elizabeth Moyers, Eleanora Moyers, and Zailyn McNew, nieces Maria Raygoza and Chloee Williams, nephew Caleb Ayers, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

A private graveside service will be held at the Greasy Hollow Cemetery in Speedwell, Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Green Hills Funeral Home to help with the funeral expenses.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the McNew Family.