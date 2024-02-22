Mildred “Dee” Snyder, 91 Published 2:12 pm Thursday, February 22, 2024

Mildred “Dee” Snyder, age 91, of Siesta Key, Florida, formerly of Ewing, Virginia, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2024.

She was born on September 1, 1932 in Ewing to the late Millard and Juanita Sumpter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Rowland, infant son Calvin Rowland Jr., brothers Clyde Sumpter, Frank Sumpter, Roger Sumpter, and Earl Sumpter.

Mildred was of the Baptist faith and was a Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Left to mourn her passing, brothers Pete Sumpter and wife Sally, Joe Sumpter and wife Maggie, sisters Sue Sivils and husband, the late Sonny, Bobbie Littrell and husband, the late Quinton, Barbara Sumpter, Susie Sumpter, a very special sister-in-law Bonnie Sumpter, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her special caregivers Delmy Oliva, Judi Stewart, Karla Arroliga, Miriam Schlabach and Angela Arizaga-Miranda.

The family of Mildred Snyder will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Kim Collingsworth presiding and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, February 26, 2024 at Rowland Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 a.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church to follow in procession.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Snyder family.