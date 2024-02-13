Linda “Lindie” Upton, 76 Published 12:38 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Linda “Lindie” Magdalene Partin Upton, age 76 of Middlesboro, Ky gained her Heavenly wings on Saturday, February 10th, 2024. She was saved as a young woman and served the Lord faithfully until her last breath. She used that last breath to thank her Heavenly Father for coming to get her. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

Lindie was born on June 15th,1947 to the late Caid and Rachel (Luckadoo ) Partin. She was a faithful prayer warrior to anyone in need of prayer. She kept a prayer box and would write down all the needs as they were given to her and pray over it multiple times daily. When those prayers were answered she removed them from the box. There was such a peace knowing that she “put you in her box” as she would say. You knew that she was praying fervently.

In addition to her parents, she’s preceded in death by one brother, Everett Partin, and three sisters, Ethel Miller Goodin, Thelma Jean Patterson and Catie Partin. Lindie never had children, but she was preceded in death by a very special fur baby that she loved like a child, named Tiny.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 60 years, Thomas Lee Upton. In addition she is survived by four siblings. Jeff ( Faye ) Partin of Talking Rock Ga, Carlena (Charles) Huddleston of Fonde, Ky, Bobby (Kathy) Partin of Cumberland Gap, Tn and a very special sister and caregiver, Wanda (Ray) Paul of Cumberland Gap, Tn. She is loved and missed by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. And one special nephew, Larry Wayne Partin that she helped raise and loved as her own.

The family of Lindie Upton will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday February 13,2024 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Allen Marlow & Rev. Jimmy Cheek presiding. Music will be provided by her nieces and great nieces.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, February 14,2024 in the Harrogate Cemetery in Harrogate, Tn. Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Rocky Partin, Logan Patterson, Caiden Patterson, Wes Patterson, Chad Blanton, John Charles Miller, and Larry Wayne Partin.

Honorary Pallbearers are her brothers, Bobby and Jeff Partin, nephews Johnny Miller and Charlie Partin, great nephew Wesley Blanton and special friend Ed Wilkinson.

