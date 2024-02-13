Johnny Buell, 61 Published 12:41 pm Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Johnny Ray Buell, age 61, of Middlesboro, formerly of Harlan, Kentucky, gained his eternal reward Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Johnny was born on October 28, 1962 in Harlan County, Kentucky. Johnny was a master of many trades. He was a proud coal miner, truck driver, and one of the best mechanics that has ever lived. He loved to build and ride dune buggies, restore old cars, and work on anything with an engine. He loved to travel and one of his favorite places was Mayberry, North Carolina. Johnny also loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping with his family. (Except for the time when it rained so hard the tent flooded!)

Johnny was kind, gentle, humble, loving and giving. He would give you his last dollar to make your day brighter. Johnny never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone in any manner that he could.

Johnny was a member of the Middlesboro Church if God Mountain Assembly where he was saved and baptized on May 22, 2022.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Rosie Buell, and his brothers Frank Buell and Paul Buell.

Johnny leaves behind his children; daughter, Crystal and husband Steven Temple, son, Johnny and wife Monica Buell, and daughter, Stacy Collins. Johnny also leaves behind his grandchildren and great grandchildren that were his life and his joy. No one brought a smile to his face like them. They are: Haylee Smith, Brayden Temple, Dalton Collins, Dakota Collins, Kinsley Moore, Kayson Moore, and his special grandson, Barry Buell, who had been his sidekick and caretaker.

Johnny also leaves behind Karen Howard, the mother of his children and grandmother of his grandchildren, brother Kenny and wife Jill Williams, sister Jeanna and husband Charlie Rhymer, and sister Brenda Buell-Boldt.

Johnny also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will cherish all of the memories that they share.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro Kentucky.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Padgett officiating. Music will be provided by Sarina Keck, Tasha Caldwell, and Dellene Rogers.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2024 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Buell Family.