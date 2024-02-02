Perry has eye on Cats Published 9:04 am Friday, February 2, 2024

Lyon County star Travis Perry reached the 5,000-point mark in his career last week at the Kentucky All “A” Classic but he has still found plenty of time to watch his future team at Kentucky.

“They are playing a fun brand of basketball,” Perry said. “They have guys to do it all and they have a good mindset on the court. You can’t worry about a miss or turnover and just have to know you will make the next one. That’s the way you have to think when you are playing a style like they are.

“It has really been neat watching them play. They are playing free and having a lot of fun. They are playing together. They kind of play the same way we do (at Lyon County). They don’t care who gets the recognition or scores. They just want to win and do what it takes to win. That’s a fun way to play.”

Like UK fans, Perry loved what Zvonimir Ivisic did in his first game after being declared eligible.

“I was definitely tuned in and was watching his first game. It was pretty incredible,” Perry said. “I was actually sitting in the car watching and it got really loud just when he went to check in. Then he went 4-for-4 in his first game in an atmosphere like there was at Rupp Arena.”

Perry has also enjoyed watching freshman Reed Sheppard, his friend who he competed against in high school. Sheppard had 14 points in the second half of UK’s win at Arkansas.

“He has had a lot of success but he just does what it takes to win. He can go out and get 20 or 25 points or get nine on three shots and add seven or eight assists and three steals,” Perry said. “It’s really neat to watch him and how he picks his spots and chooses the best opportunities to attack.

“It is neat to watch him play and see how I could fit into that position next year and follow that mold.”