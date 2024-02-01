Jennifer Partin, 41 Published 12:22 pm Thursday, February 1, 2024

Jennifer Sue Ann Partin, age 41, of Frakes, Kentucky passed away at her home on January 28, 2024.

She was born August 20, 1982 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Willard William Partin and Dollie May Hurst Partin.

Jennifer enjoyed taking leisurely walks outside where she could enjoy the warm sunshine. She loved listening to music and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her brother Greg Partin, maternal grandparents David and Lily Hurst, and paternal grandparents Oscar “Bud” and Evon Partin.

She leaves behind her father Willard Partin and stepmother Sharon Partin, mother Dollie Partin and Jack Amstutz, son Caden Phipps, daughters Cierra (Dawson) Atkins, Jailin Phipps, brothers Hank (Jessica) Partin, Mark (Georgia) Partin, Keith Partin, Pete Hurst, James (Carrie) Partin, sisters Patricia (William) Partin, Amie (Trent) Mason, Jessica Partin, grandchildren Haven Atkins, Carter Atkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family of Jennifer Partin will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Hope United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at the Hope United Methodist Church with Rev. Ken Kishpaugh and Rev. Roddy Leath officiating.

Interment to immediately follow at the Greg Partin Cemetery, Frakes, Kentucky.

Gabe Powers, Dylan Yeazel, William Coker, Dewayne Phipps, Dawson Atkins, and Caden Phipps will serve as pallbearers.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Partin family.