William David Crockett Published 2:27 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

William David Crockett, age 70, of Pineville, returned to his heavenly home on January 17, 2024.

David was born to the late William Thomas and Bertha Louise Crockett in Pineville on March 21, 1953. David grew up attending First Christian Church of Pineville and enjoyed fishing with his father.

David was a respected civil engineer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for 33 years, where he retired.

On July 14, 1973, David married the love of his life, Linda Kay Carroll. David was a devoted husband for over 50 years and loved his wife dearly. Together, they raised their three children: Kristie Pratt, Tommy Crockett and Jenna Sams, devoting their lives to them. David loved his children and was the best father any child could have. David was blessed with six grandchildren: Jaxson, Maddox, Karisyn, Allyson, Easton and Mattalyn whom he loved so much and was proudly known as Pappy.

David was a humble and selfless man, a perfect example of how we should treat and love one another. He always saw the good in others and in every situation. He was kind and soft spoken. His meek, soft demeanor and gentle soul touched the lives of so many. To know him was to love him, and if you were honored to know him, you wanted to live your life like he lived his. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved his family more than anything. He was a good and faithful man, a true gift from God. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

David is survived by his wife, Kay; his children, Kristie (Josh) Pratt, Tommy (Laura) Crockett and Jenna (Matthew) Sams; his grandchildren, Jaxson, Maddox and Karisyn Pratt, Allyson and Easton Crockett and Mattalyn Sams; his siblings, Mike Crockett and Vicki Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas and Bertha Louise Crockett.

Services were held January 23, with a private graveside service on January 24.

Honorary Pallbearers: Andy Buell, Carson Arnett and the late Terry Arvin.

Pallbearers: David Asher, Mike Buell, Jack Comparoni, James Miracle, Robert Perkins, David Sproles, Byron David Asher, Eric Woolum, Adam Turner, Justin Boatright, Justin Taylor, Josh Collett and Tanner Mike.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Crockett Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.