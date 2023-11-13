Robbin Renee Buis, 57 Published 11:05 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Robbin Renee Buis, age 57, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with her family at her side.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 20, 1965 to the late Mary “Pat” Burns.

Where to begin, let’s start with the obvious, FULL OF LIFE. Loud and rambunctious, if Robbin was in the room, you absolutely knew it and the party had started. When you were with her, you knew you wouldn’t get a word in because she was going to talk the entire time for you and for her. There was never a dull moment with Robbin around, and she could make any get-together the funniest, wildest adventure full of laughs and good times. You never knew what Robbin was going to say or what she was going to do, but you knew one thing – it was going to be fun. Just to name a few of her favorite things, she loved cruising, going to the beach house, floating on the pontoon, and her “sister trips” to Vegas. Whichever trip you were on with her, be prepared to have bail money. Robbin never met a stranger and would talk to anyone who would listen. Put on a good Rod Stewart tune and give her a cigarette and Robbin was all set. She was famously known amongst her family for her fried cream corn – a specialty she only pulled out on holidays (it included a pound of butter), and she loved a good “Yankee Swap” at Christmas where she would somehow find a way to cheat. She dedicated her life to her career, and was an exceptional Nurse, loved by her residents and her co-workers alike. She worked at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehab for 25 years where she entertained the residents, their families, and her co-workers with her big personality. She even came in third place for “Nurse of the Year” in the state of Kentucky – a title she wouldn’t let anyone forget. She was recently awarded “Best Nurse” in the Reader’s Choice Awards, again, a title she let no one forget about. Above these though, her proudest title was “Memaw”; she lived to spoil her grandkids and never missed an opportunity to take them on a Disney trip. Her full-of-life energy, quick wit, and endless entertainment will forever be cherished by those who knew and loved her. Although the room has now gotten a little quieter, her big personality will live on in the many stories, laughs, and memories we will all share about Robbin.

Left to mourn her passing, loving husband of 33 years, Mark Buis, her children Kristin (Garrett) Johnson, Brant (Mesha) Buis, and Jessica (Billy Lee) Buis, grandchildren Abbey Huddleston, Alec Huddleston, and Jace Lee, siblings Tammy (Jeff) Moore, Shonda (Chris) Hendrickson, Doug (Dottie) Burns, and Kelly Burns, mother and father-in-law Peggy and Don Miracle, father and mother-in-law Eddie and Bertha Buis, brother-in-law David Buis, those who called her Aunt “Robbie”, Hannah (Nelson) Bingham, Zach Hendrickson, and Olivia Moore, as well as a host of many aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers, other relatives and friends too numerous to name, but all who will miss her so much.

The family of Robbin Buis will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Gibbons presiding.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 a.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home to follow in procession.

Pallbearers will be Brant Buis, Garrett Johnson, Billy Lee, Doug Burns, Jeff Moore, Chris Hendrickson, and the cousins.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Buis family.

