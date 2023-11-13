Peggy J. Langford, 58 Published 11:03 am Monday, November 13, 2023

Peggy J. Langford, age 58, of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away on November 10, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was born May 21, 1965 to the late Iva Smith. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her soul mate, Virgil Langford, and brother Mike Smith.

Peggy was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church, where she enjoyed attending. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Left to cherish her memory, daughter Samantha White (Desmond White), brothers Stanley Smith and Danny Smith, grandchildren Julius Hoskins, Bianca Hoskins, and Aubreonna White, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her so dearly.

A private memorial service for Peggy Langford will be held at a later date.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Langford family.

