Mary J. Mason (nee Ellison), 80 Published 9:05 am Monday, November 6, 2023

Mary J. Mason (nee Ellison), age 80, of Tazewell, TN passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Evie Wayne Mason; 4 children: late Ricky (Kassandra) Mason, Terry (Sandra) Mason, Tammy (Brian) Berber and Suzannah (Logan) Dunsmore; 8 grandchildren: Michael (Lisa) McBride, late Curtis Mason, Tiffany (Joe) Berber Stanisz, Jake (Sarah) Berber, Nick (Kelsea) LeRose, Dylan Mason, Megan Berber and Lukus Berber; 13 great grandchildren: Lacy Mason, Gracelyn Berber, Gabby Stanisz, Parker Stanisz, Lexi Stanisz, Jaxson Berber, Juliana Berber, Jillian Berber, Jordan Berber, Ellison LeRose, Kapri LeRose, Mason LeRose and Jude LeRose; siblings: late Wayne (Sally) Ellison, late John “Shakey” Ellison, Doug (Madeline) Ellison and Leonard (Tina) Ellison; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 3, 2023. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 am at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, 1805 State Hwy 441, (Across from the Walmart), Middlesboro, KY with Pastor Steve Moyer officiating. Mary was always there for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was always willing to help others even if it meant putting herself aside. She was a kind and compassionate woman who had a smile that could light up a room. She was always there to lend a listening ear or lend a helping hand. She made everyone around her feel loved and cherished. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of her loved ones and we will continue to honor her memory by living our lives to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, donation would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com Mary Janette Mason 1942-2023