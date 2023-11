Jesse Carmack, 64 Published 12:26 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Jesse Carmack, 64, of Middlesboro, passed away on Nov. 1, 2023.

He is survived by many relatives and friends, all of whom will miss him dearly.

All services for Jesse Carmack will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Carmack family.