James Gulley, Jr., 51 Published 12:18 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

James “Jimmy” Gulley, Jr., age 51, of Ewing, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 14, 2023 at home while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Oct. 3, 1972 in Middlesboro to the late James Gulley Sr. and Carolyn Ball Gulley who survives.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas S. and Anna Yeary Gulley, William Edward Ball Sr. and Margaret Lee Harris Ball and brother-in-law Larry Asher.

Jimmy, as he was affectionately known by many, had a love for meeting new people and spending time with his beloved family. He never met a stranger and always found an opportunity to witness to others every chance he got. He enjoyed going to church and listening to music, especially Gospel. Jimmy also had a love for 50s music and Elvis Presley. An avid fan of classic cars, he loved to watch the Dukes and Hazzard and the General Lee. He was also a huge Big Blue fan and enjoyed rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats. Above all though, Jimmy loved the Lord with all his heart and looked forward to going to Heaven. All who were blessed to have known Jimmy or simply cross paths will forever remember his sweet spirit and loving heart.

Left to cherish his memory, loving mother Carolyn Ball Gulley; sisters Angela Gulley, JoAnna Gulley Edds (Jeff), Jackie Asher Smith (Jamie); nieces and nephews Stephanie Winnet, Jeffrey Edds Jr. (Ashli), Jessica Edds, Lance Asher (Laurel), Rachael Asher Moore (Zac), Shayla Wilson (Andrew); great nieces and nephews Morgan and R.J. Winnet, Raelynn Edds, Hallerin Rose Asher, Asher Jane Moore and Baylor Wilson; personal caregivers Pam Phillips, Patsy Warf and Lana Davis; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.

Funeral Services were Oct. 20 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Irving Gipson, Rev. Lance Asher and Rev. Ray Collett presiding. Music was provided by Irving Gipson, Ray Collett, Crystal Brooks, Thelma Goodin Lance Asher, Rachael Moore and Zac Moore.

Graveside Services were held held Oct. 21 at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Pallbearers were Jeffrey Edds Jr., Jeff Edds, Lance Asher, Jamie Smith, Proctor Hensley, Andy Yoakum, Matthew Johnson, Grayson McReynolds, Chris Gulley, Zac Moore, Jeff Ayers, Jesse Hoover, Alva Floyd Ball Jr., Lindsey Phillips and Daune Phillips.

Honorary Pallbearers were James R. Littrell, John David Curran, Philip Ball, Boyd Gulley, Everett Gulley, Otis Gulley, Jim Otto, Jerry Williams, Charles Potter, Reuban Messamore, Harold Bailey, Dr. C.A. Moore, Boyd Middleton, Jonathan Gidens, John Gidens, Roger Boatright, Matthew Messamore, Ricky Lambdin, Lemual Ayers, Brian Mosley, James Beeler, Dr. Jacob Barton and Dr. James Wilson.

Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gulley family.