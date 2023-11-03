Alice Faye Treece Gray, 84 Published 12:14 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Alice Faye Treece Gray ended her life journey to her heavenly home on Monday Oct. 30, 2023 with her family by her side.

She was born April 22, 1939 in Speedwell to the late Lonnie Andrew and Anna Jane (Rogers) Treece. She was a member of Binghamtown Baptist Church. She worked at Montgomery Ward for many years and Home Federal Bank until she retired.

She loved her family unconditionally. The guidance and wisdom she provided was that of experience and genuine love for family. She was an avid true blue Kentucky fan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband of 57 years, Verlan Lee Gray; sisters-in-law Eddie Jo Treece, Freida Collingsworth and Linda Miracle; brother William (Jane) Treece; son Mark Andrew Gray and daughter Chesney Lynn Gray.

Left to mourn her passing are brothers Rex Treece and Don Treece; son Richard Lee Gray (Shirley); daughters Rhonda Elaine Farmer (Everett) and Elizabeth Anne Holbrook (Gary); grandchildren Stevan Ryan Lambert, Jennifer Cecil Gray, Christopher Lee Gray (Erin), Eric Lee Gray, Zachariah Andrew Holbrook (Rebecca), Geremiah Arthur Holbrook, Mercedes Julianna Vaught (Jason) and Andrew Lee Gray; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Her great-grand children were the greatest blessings of her life; Trevan Asher Gray, Henry Lee Gray, Amelia Madylyn Holbrook, Easton Ryker Holbrook and Rhylynn Grayce Vaught.

Special thank you to special caregivers Bonnie Taylor, Tresalynn Miller, Charmin Bosch, Bluegrass Hospice and Dr. Martha Combs-Woolum.

The family of Alice Faye Gray will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Binghamtown Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Binghamtown Baptist Church.

Interment will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons.

Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gray family.

