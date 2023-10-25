Cambria “Tammy” Lynn Neal, 63 Published 11:06 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Cambria “Tammy” Lynn Neal, age 63, of Pineville, Kentucky passed away October 20, 2023.

She was born February 4, 1960, in Pineville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Catherine Price.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Harvey and Minnie Cobb, and her sister Donna Miller.

Tammy was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed watching soap operas, riding roller coasters, was an avid wrestling fan, enjoyed reading, but most of all she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren. She not only supported her family but lent a helping hand to anyone in need.

Remembering her are her children Amanda and Shaun Miracle, Cassidy and Jimmy Kidd, grandchildren Addie Miracle, Jaxson Miracle, Olivia Kidd, Bentley Kidd, Gavin Kidd, and Harper Lynn Kidd, her companion Eric Bowen, and his daughter Abigail Bowen, along with many more loving friends and family who will miss her dearly.

The family of Tammy Neal will receive friends Thursday, October 26, 2023, at Ferndale Pentecostal Church from 5:00PM until 7:00PM with Celebration of Life immediately following visitation with the Bro. Jimmy Kidd officiating.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Neal Family.

