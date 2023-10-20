Ricky Lee Elliott Published 1:21 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Ricky Lee Elliott, age 48, of New Tazewell. He was born on Jan. 21, 1975, and passed away on Oct. 1, 2023.

To cherish his memory, Ricky leaves behind, two children, Jasmine Hensley (Thomas Neely) and Daniel Elliott; the mother of his children, Jessica Elliott; two grandchildren, Lilith and Layne Neely; as well as a host of siblings, aunts and special friend Kelly Woodard.

Ricky or J.R. or even Junior to some, lived a full life, which those who loved him got to experience through his wonderful storytelling. He was the best friend to everyone he knew, and he never met a stranger. We offer our condolences to everyone who had the opportunity to know him.

The family of Ricky Elliott gathered to celebrate his life at the American Legion in Middlesboro on Oct. 7.

The staff of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro was honored to be of service to the family of Ricky Elliott.