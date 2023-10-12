Sonja Renee Baker Partin, 48 Published 8:55 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

Sonja Renee Baker Partin, age 48, passed away October 10, 2023 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital.

She was born on July 14, 1975 to Rusty Baker and Kathy Fuson Baker in Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Sonja, a teacher, and vice principal in the Bell County School System, devoted her life to teaching and educating the children at Frakes Elementary School. She loved spending time outdoors, especially going four-wheeling, mowing grass, and working in her flower garden. She was a beloved wife, mother, and daughter.

She was preceded in death by her father-in-law Lynus Bud Partin, mother-in-law Edna Partin, and grandfather Rusty Baker, Jr.

Left to mourn her passing, her loving husband of twenty-eight years Kenton Partin, devoted son Matthew Partin, wonderful parents Rusty Baker and Kathy Baker, stepdaughter Mary Kathleen Partin, brother Travis Baker, special friend Bobbi Collett Silcox, and a host of other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring first floor staff of the Middlesboro ARH Hospital for taking such good care of Sonja.

The family of Sonja Partin will receive friends Friday, October 13, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 13, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Ken Kishpaugh officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the John A. Partin Cemetery in Chenoa, Kentucky.

Family and friends will meet at Green Hills Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. noon to follow in procession.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Partin Family.

