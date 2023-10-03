Gary Miracle, 74 Published 9:48 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Gary Miracle, age 74, of Frakes, Kentucky passed away at his home Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 a.m. He was born on January 8, 1949 in Frakes, Kentucky to the late Tom and Dora Miracle. He was a member of New Vine Missionary Baptist Church which he loved so very much. He worked in the coal mines for over 30 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Willie Miracle, Dennis Miracle, and Waylon Miracle, one sister, Ruby Maiden, four nephews, Brian David Maiden, Timothy Allen Maiden, Bill Wilson, and James Martin Hatfield, and two nieces, Lori Miracle, and Dora Marie Hatfield.

Gary leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Violet Miracle

Daughters Leann (James) Boatright, and Jennie (Rick) Fuson

Grandchildren, His baby doll and his everything, McKenzie Grace Boatright, Austin Hollingsworth, Brittany and Eric Fuson, Laurie Fuson, Emma Fuson, Whitney and Jason Wilde, Kaytee and Larry Monroe

His loves, Tyson, Faith, Katie Ann, Gracie, Eli, Lake, Brayden, Emmy, and Nuggie

Sisters, Betty (Clifford) Maiden, Sara Lou Hatfield, both of Frakes, Kentucky, and Eliza Wilson of Dayton, Ohio

Brothers, Willard (Freda) Miracle of Jackson, Michigan, Raleigh (Barb) Miracle of Statesville, North Carolina, Eddie Ray (Carol) Miracle of Siler, Kentucky

Special friends Jerry Evans, Carl Kishpaugh, and Ken Kishpaugh

As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family, and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Gary Miracle will receive friends Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the New Vine Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. David Hatfield and Rev. Jordan Graves presiding. Obituary will be read by Mr. Todd Fuson, and music will be provided by the New Vine Church Choir.

Interment will immediately follow in the New Vine Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Hayden Maiden, Tyson Jones, Shelton Jones, Eric Fuson, Rick Fuson, Larry Moore, Steve Jefferies, and Jason Wilde

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Miracle Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM