Judy G. Rader, 73, of St Paris, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center, Springfield, Ohio. She was born on February 25, 1950, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clemons and Bessie (Long) Longworth. Judy married her best friend, Ray Rader, on June 23, 1969, spending 53 loving years together. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, crafts, and most of all spending time with her dogs and grandkids. Judy is survived by her children; Myke (Brian) Cooney and Cale (Catherine) Rader; her grandchildren, Arizona Melo, Alyson Taylor, Anthony Rader, Emi Godell, Alex Rader, Daniel Rader, Chris Rader, 8 great grandchildren; a sister Linda Julien and brother, Joe (Joyce) Longworth; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; grandchildren, Sarah Julene Marchal and Matthew Rader. Arrangements are entrusted to Atkins, Shively & Vernon Funeral Home, St. Paris, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Association of Champaign County, PO Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio 43078 or to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, New York, 10087 Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com. Judy G. Rader 1950-2023.