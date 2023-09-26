Mary Elizabeth Cullum, 92 Published 11:24 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Mary was born in Colmar, KY. on March 1st, 1931. She passed away on September 23rd, 2023, at the age of 92 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Albert Cullum and fourteen brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Ralph M. Green, grandson Michael V. Green, granddaughter Julie M. Green, great grandchildren Michael C. Green, Kaytlin Green, Autumn Green and sister Norma Cowan.

Visitation will be held at Green Hills Funeral Home 31 Hurst Rd. Middlesboro, KY on Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 2:00PM followed by Graveside Services at Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister to 14 siblings. She was a shining light of joy and laughter to all on this earth and will be truly missed by everyone that knew her. God in his everlasting mercy took her peacefully in her sleep and she passed by natural causes.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Cullum family.

