Case McCullough, 6 months Published September 26, 2023

Case McCullough, age 6 months, went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2023 at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 6, 2023 in Middlesboro, Kentucky to Jacob and Elizabeth McCullough.

Left to cherish his memory, his daddy and mommy Jacob and Elizabeth McCullough, big brothers Tatum and Axton McCullough, grandparents Anthony “Red” and Shannon McCullough, Eddie Veach and Louella Sexton, aunts and uncles Travis McCullough, Michael Veach, Matthew Veach, Houston Lankford and Melissa Sue Lankford, as well as a host of many other relatives who will miss him so dearly.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Immediately following, family and friends will proceed to the McCullough Family Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky for a Graveside Service. Afterward Case will be laid to rest beside his aunt, Carrie Sue.

Pallbearers will be Axton McCullough, Anthony “Red” McCullough, and Travis McCullough.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in Case’s honor be made to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, 2018 West Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the McCullough Family.

