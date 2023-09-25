Anna R. Greene, 86 Published 8:55 am Monday, September 25, 2023

Anna R. Greene, age 86, of Eminence passed away September 21st, 2023. She was born November 3rd, 1936 in Bell County, KY to the late Birchel and Opal (Wilder) Cox.

Anna married William Greene February 25th, 1956 and he preceded her in death December 27th, 2013. She worked for 25 years at Lewis Trading Center in Eminence.

She is survived by her children Sandy Greene, Tim Greene; daughter-in-law Melissa (Cecil) Randle; grandchildren Shelly (Clint) Burnett, David (Amber) Wolfe, Dayna (Errett) Rouch, Alisha (Jake) Kijovsky, Trey Greene and Kaylee (Cullen) Mace and 12 great grandchildren 1 great-great grandson; sister-in-laws Betty Cox-Noe, Janet Greene.

In addition to her parents and husband she is also preceded in death by her daughter Debra K. Ream and sister Lawanna Wilson; brothers Curt Cox, Don Cox, Mitch Cox, EJ Cox, John B. Cox, Billy Cox; grandson Jeremy Ream; son-in-law Steven Ream.

Funeral services for Anna will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday September 26th, 2023, at Whitaker Funeral Home, Cloverdale. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday September 25th, 2023, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please send monetary donations to Eminence Community Schools PO Box 105 Eminence, IN 46125, to pay for children’s lunches. Anna loved to cook and never wanted anyone to go hungry. Condolences may be made at www.whitakerfuneralhome.net.