Raymond Daniel Sowder, 87 Published 4:49 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Raymond Daniel Sowder, age 87 of Clermont, Florida, formerly of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, September 8, 2023.

He was born June 30, 1936 in Bell County, Kentucky to the late Ren and Florence Sowder. Raymond was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by several relatives and friends all of whom will miss him dearly.

Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 at the Middlesboro Cemetery with full military honors presented by the Jellico Honor Guard.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sowder Family.

