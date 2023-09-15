Ronald Hoskins, 80 Published 10:48 am Friday, September 15, 2023

Ronald Hoskins, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 after a brief illness.

He was born January 12, 1943 in Pineville, Kentucky to the late Lonnie and Mary Rachel Greene Hoskins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Jimmy Hoskins and Jerry Hoskins.

There are not enough words to describe the unique man Ron was. Just to name a few, he was stoic, never met a stranger, and always gave a good laugh. Everyone who got to know Ron immediately became his friend. He dealt with people with grace, and always gave anyone a chance. In his earlier years, he was a Deputy Sheriff with the Oakland Co Sheriff’s Department where he retired, an entrepreneur, as well as having proudly served in the United States Army. All who were blessed to call Ron a friend will forever remember his smile, his laughter, and his ability to captivate any room.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife Susan Hoskins, sons Steven Hoskins and wife Shannon and Brian Hoskins and wife Jessica, brothers Marvin Dale Hoskins, Lonnie Doyle and Kim Hoskins, Harold and Joan Hoskins, and Carlie and Darlene Hoskins, sisters Sharon and Billy Ray Hoskins, Sheila and Jimmy Hoskins, Susan and Darryl Reynolds, Sandra and Bruce Jones, and Sherry Faye and Michael Goode, grandchildren Derek and Kelley Illis, Michelle Hoskins, Eric Hoskins, McKenzie Hoskins, Emily Hoskins, and Tyler Hoskins, special friends Denny Davis, Dave Roddy, Danny Russell, Paul and Tracey Tallman, Patrick Ousley, and C.A. Moore, as well as a host of other relatives and many friends too numerous to name, but all who will miss him dearly.

The family of Ronald Hoskins will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Full Military Honors.

Interment will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hoskins Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM