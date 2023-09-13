Betty Lou Gregory, 79 Published 4:13 pm Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Betty Lou Gregory, 79, of Pineville, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born in Middlesboro on July 6, 1944, a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Vesta Cordelia Capps. Betty was a Christian and a believer in the Baptist Faith, she had worked for Rite-Aide.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Letch “HL” Gregory; sisters, Dollie Graves and Loretta Carmack; special friends, Judy Thuma, Etta, Myran, Floyd, and Jeff Nicely; special aunt and uncle Esco and Nell Capps; and brothers-in-law, Lank Pierce, James Carmack, Ted Graves, and Larry Cooper.

Betty is survived by her children, Jill Madewell and husband, Tracy, Johnny Gregory, Henry “Hank” Gregory, Billy Gregory and wife, Debbie, Jennifer Hamblin, and Melissa Phipps and husband, David; grandchildren, Jessica Fannin, Josie Mallory, Tiffany Gregory, John Cody Gregory, Cory Adam Gregory, James Kyle Gregory, Michaela Rae Salaz, Johnathan Cole Gregory, Stephanie Page Delfh, Rachel Ann Phipps, Wilson Andrew Phipps, Adysyn Gregory, Harrison David Phipps, Hailynn Emmalee Hamblin, sisters, Opal Pierce, Marie Wilson and husband Curnie, Bobbie Gregory and husband, Otis, Joyce Cooper; brother, Benjamin Capps and wife, Sunny; friend Craig Thuma; and a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Bramble presiding. Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM at the Fuson Chapel Cemetery in Little Clear Creek. Pallbearers will be Cody Gregory, Cory Gregory, Kyle Gregory, Johnathan Gregory, Wilson Phipps, Harrison Phipps, and Nick McMurray.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Gregory Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.