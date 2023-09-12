Edward “Pat” Rodgers, 80 Published 9:14 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Edward “Pat” Rodgers, age 80, of Middlesboro, KY, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Middlesboro ARH, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 28, 1943 in Premier, TN, to the late Murph and Axie Rose Rodgers.

Pat spent many years working in the coal mines until his retirement from Consolidated Coal Company, at the Matthews Mine. In his free time, he loved spending time at the lake with a fishing rod in his hand. Pat is known to most of his friends by his nickname, “Looney”.

In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his siblings, Don Rodgers, Bobbie Burns, Lois Ledbetter, Lewis Rodgers, and Betty Johnson.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Annie Barnett Rodgers; daughters, Deanna Rodgers and Sonya Rodgers; grandchildren, Brittany Muncy, Bradley Capps, Sidney Muncy, Dylan Muncy, Brooke (Jared) Gossett, Salena McFarland, and Chase Rodgers; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Brylen Nichols; and siblings, Carolyn (Earnest) Ausmus, Annamargret (Don) Sivils and Edmond Rodgers as well as special friends, Jesse Hoover and Dennis Hardin.

The family of Edward “Pat” Rodgers would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for their excellent care.

The family of Edward “Pat” Rodgers will receive friends on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Brother Rick Braden presiding. Music will be provided by the Church of the First Born choir.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Oak View Cemetery, Middlesboro, KY. Friends and family will meet at Cawood Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m. to travel in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dylan Muncy, Chase Rodgers, Jesse Hoover, Jesse Hover II, Dennis Hardin and Eddie Hoover.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Edward “Pat” Rodgers are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.