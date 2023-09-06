Larry Coleman West, 69 Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Larry Coleman West, age 69, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2023 at the Mountainview Nursing Home.

He was born June 14, 1954 in Middlesboro, to the late Eugene West and Margaret Laws West who survives.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and cousin Mikey West.

Larry loved the Lord and was a Deacon and faithful member of Outreach Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing in church and loved to play his guitar. He was also a proud Mason.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife Lorraine West, mother Margaret West, siblings Pamela West, Debbie West Redmond, Eugenia West Hale and husband Ron, Gary Wayne West and wife Jody, and Joe West and wife Joy, nieces and nephews Christopher West, Braelyn West, Heather Redmond, Summer and Danny Byrd, and Cameron, brother’s-in-law Charlie Redmond and Johnny Cobb, sister-in-law Sarah Mize, cousins Karen and Lawrence Billings, Beronica Billings, as well as a host of many other relatives, friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom will miss him dearly.

The family of Larry West will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Outreach Baptist Church.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Outreach Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie Buell and Rev. Will Saylor officiating. Music will be provided by Rev. Donnie Buell.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Raines Cemetery, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the West Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM