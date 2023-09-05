Lewis Lee, 82 Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Lewis Lee, age 82, of Pathfork, KY, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 12, 1941, to the late John Harvey Lee and Sarah Ellis Lee.

Lewis was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Sue Lee; daughter Sandra Kay Brown; and grandson, Gregory Timothy Ealy.

He is survived by his sons, Billy Joe (Misty) Lee and Gary Allen Lee; grandchildren, Alyssa Lee, Devin Lee, Gary Lee, Jr., Kyle Lee, Casey Lee and Tabitha Ealy as well as a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family of Lewis Lee will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Cawood Funeral Home Chapel, Middlesboro, KY. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Bo Lee presiding.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Lee Cemetery, Pathfork, KY.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Lee, Gary Lee, Jr., Casey Lee, Devin Lee, John Robert Miracle, and Matt Beason.

Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com.

All arrangements for Lewis Lee are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY.