James “Jay” Sampson, 75 Published 4:26 pm Tuesday, September 5, 2023

James “Jay” Sampson, age 75, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

He was born on October 3, 1947 to the late Charlie and Victoria Sampson. Jay loved the Lord and was Saved as a young man. He was of the Baptist faith and a faithful member of Meldrum Missionary Baptist Church. Jay’s favorite hobby was to work and for those around him to work.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mark Christopher Sampson, brothers, Press Sampson and Fred Sampson, and sister Lillian Helton.

Left to mourn his passing, loving wife of 56 years, Margaret Sampson, son Gary Randall Sampson and wife Sandy, daughter Melissa Ann Hensley and husband Billy, brothers W.K. Sampson and Lonzo Sampson, sister Virgie Barnes, grandchildren Erica Daniels and husband Jeremy, Miranda Coffey and husband Dalton, and Catie Barton and fiancé Marvin Meyers, great-grandchildren Jessie Daniels, Jayde Daniels, Raegan Coffey, and Brynlee Coffey, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of James Sampson will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Parker and Rev. Dalton Coffey officiating. Music will be provided by the Powers Family.

Graveside Services to immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Billy Hensley, Marvin Meyers, Jeremy Daniels, Dalton Coffey, Joe Ben Sutton, and Matthew Saylor.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sampson family.

