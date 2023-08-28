Texas Eugene Denny, 87 Published 1:43 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Texas Eugene Denny, age 87, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023.

He was born on May 15, 1937 to the late Gether and Josey Denny.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Wilma Denny, sons Matthew Denny and Mark Denny, brothers Joe Denny, Clifton Denny, Jerry Denny, and Tom Denny, sisters Sandra Sue Lake, Christine Lake, Diane Poff, Loretta Denny, and Brenda Stumbler.

Tex loved to be out on the lake, especially catching big bass. When he wasn’t fishing, he enjoyed spending time with his family and being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory, son John Denny, daughters Gina Hatfield (Rodney), Alonna Ables (Tommy), Rebecca Partin, and Rebecca Marcum (Marcus Asher), grandchildren Bailey Marcum, Kimberly Hubbard (Dana), John Anthony Denny, Jessica Hurst (J.P.), Jim Partin, and Mark Hoskins, sister Josephine Henson, sister’s-in-law Liz Denny and Lily Denny, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Texas Denny will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 28, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Immediately following visiting hours, family and friends will go in procession to the Oakview-Yeary Cemetery for Graveside Services.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Denny Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM