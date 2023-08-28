Steven Allen Petersen, 57 Published 10:23 am Monday, August 28, 2023

Steven Allen Petersen, age 57, of New Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on October 14, 1965 to the late Harold Petersen and Marsha Curtiss who survives.

Steven loved gaming and enjoyed going to GameStop to look for new games. He also adored his best friend and cat, Butters, who was his faithful companion.

Left to mourn his passing, loving mother Marsha Curtiss of New Tazewell, Tennessee, uncles Larry Zimmerman and Paul Zimmerman of New York, his best friend and cat Butters, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

All services for Steven Petersen will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Petersen Family.

