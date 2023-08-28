David Allen Gambrel, 40 Published 10:26 am Monday, August 28, 2023

David Allen Gambrel, age 40, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 after a brief health battle.

He was born December 4, 1982 to the late Sandra Gambrel and Douglas Gambrel Sr. who survives.

David had a passion for cooking and had furthered his love by attending culinary school and becoming a Chef. He also enjoyed the outdoors and walking, as well as his “babies”, his dog Rue and cats Ozzy and Dahlia. All who were blessed to have known David will miss him so dearly.

Left to cherish his memory, father Douglas Gambrel Sr. and wife Margaret, son Major Allen Gambrel, siblings Douglas Gambrell and husband Nicholas, Mark Gambrel, Joshua Mitchell, and Elizabeth Gambrel, uncle Rick Gambrel, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends.

All services for David Gambrel will be private.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Gambrel Family.

