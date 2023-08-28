Billie Faye White, 85 Published 1:48 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

Billie Faye White, age 85, of Harrogate, Tennessee passed away August 23, 2023 at the Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Billie was born June 7, 1938 to the late Hazel Petry Moore and Versa Mae Moore.

She was a faithful member of Binghamtown Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her two husbands, Jess Simpson and James White, son Timothy Moore, brother Johnny Moore, sisters Burma Kay Turner and Sharon Muncy, and grandson Mendall Davidson III.

Left to cherish her memory, son Mendall Davidson Jr, grandson Henry Davidson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends who will miss her dearly.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the White Family.