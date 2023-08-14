Morris “Peanut” Lefevers, Jr., 72 Published 10:36 am Monday, August 14, 2023

Morris “Peanut” Lefevers, Jr., age 72, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away August 9, 2023.

He was born January 29, 1951 to the late Morris Lefevers, Sr. and Betty Taylor Lefevers, who survives.

Peanut loved the Lord with all his heart. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church of Middlesboro. He loved attending and working in his church. He was a true-blue Kentucky fan through and through. He loved following high school sports; he especially enjoyed following the Pineville and Middlesboro teams.

In addition to his father, he was proceeded in death by his brother Larry Lefevers and sister-in-law Mary Heath Lefevers.

Peanut is survived by his loving mother Betty Lefevers, son Anthony Lefevers and partner Niki Jayne, devoted sister Clemmie Bingham, grandson Hudson Lefevers, niece Shannon (Steve) Barnard, nephew John (Missy) Bingham, great nephews Bryson Barnard, Brayden Barnard, John Chase Bingham, and a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Peanut Lefevers will receive friends Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel at 6:00pm with Rev. Astor Simpson presiding. Music will be provided by Thomasa Risner.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lefevers Family.

