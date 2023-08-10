Amber Hickman, 33 Published 9:45 am Thursday, August 10, 2023

Amber Hickman, age 33, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 7, 2023.

There are not enough words nor paper to describe the unique, sweet, and special woman that Amber was. A wonderful Wife, Mother, and Daughter, Amber adored her family, especially her daughter, Aunika. A lover of all things unusual, Amber was a collector of sorts; she loved miniatures of items that should be large, large items that should be small, and any and all things food themed – like her giant pickle! Most importantly though, was Amber’s love for her Lord and her church, Living Waters, where she attended faithfully. Going to church, being with her beloved church family, and serving the Lord mattered most to her. All who were blessed to know Amber will forever cherish her sweet smile, and unique personality.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, D.C. and Mary Sue Hounshell, and “Mamaw” Nellie Tootsie Howerton.

Left to cherish her memory, loving husband Steven Hickman, her daughter Aunika Hickman who was her world, parents Pamela Hensley-Ayers and David Ayers, sister Dijana Caldwell, mother-in-law Kim Hickman, brother-in-law Dustin Hickman and wife Jessica, as well as her extended family Pat and Teresa Howerton and their families, her church family at Living Waters, her beloved pet and companion Freckles, as well as a host of many friends, coworkers, church friends, and family too numerous to name but all who will miss her so dearly.

The family of Amber Hickman will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

A private family Graveside Service will be held on the family farm with Rev. Eric Jordan presiding. Music will be provided by Living Waters Church Singers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Amber’s memory to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, 2018 W Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN, 37916.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hickman Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com