Travis Rivers Barrett, 43 Published 10:15 am Monday, August 7, 2023

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Travis Rivers Barrett (43) of Glen Burnie, MD passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side. Beloved husband of Ashley A. Barrett, loving father of Diamond S. and Teagan M. Barrett. Son of Donna Rivers Barrett and Michael L. Barrett and Suzanne S. Barrett. Brother of Patrick Barrett and his wife Connie and Jason Barrett and his wife Christina. Travis was preceded in death by his grandparents; Bert and Virginia Rivers and Lawrence and Estanna Barrett. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

Travis attended Massanutten Military academy and graduated in 1998. He attended The Citadel in Charleston, SC and graduated from Anne Arundel Community College with an associate degree in Criminal Science.

Travis served in the Army National Guard for 11 years. He was a member of IBEW Local 26 for over 22 years. He was an avid Washington Redskins, Nationals and Capital fan.

He was married to his soulmate for a short 9 years. He was a devoted, loving and caring husband. His two daughters, Diamond and Teagan, he loved beyond measure. He was a great son, stepson, son-in-law, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and a friend to so many.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA., 1 Second Avenue, SW (at Crain Highway), Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue, South, Millersville, MD 21108 at 11:00 am. His Inurnment will be held at a later date privately. If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer.