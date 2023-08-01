Stella Sue Overton Hubbard, 86 Published 9:44 am Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Stella Sue Overton Hubbard, age 86, of Pineville, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 28, 2023.

She was born May 22, 1937 in Fourmile, Kentucky to the late Arthur and Allie Teague Overton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond James “R.J.” Hubbard, and siblings Albert, Shelby, Clarence, Hazel, Thelma, Ivalee, and Juanita.

Stella was a wonderful Mother and Grandmother, who adored spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved traveling and attending Bethlehem Baptist Church when she was able. Retiring from General Motors, Stella later became a member of the UAW Tri-State Retiree Club, which she enjoyed.

Left to cherish her memory, children Raymond Hubbard, Danny Hubbard, and Debbie Hoydal and husband Dave, brothers Frank Overton and Oscar Overton, sisters Maxine Hall and Edna Rutherford, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends too numerous to name, but all who will miss her dearly.

The family of Stella Hubbard will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Tingle officiating.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Overton Family Cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Hubbard Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM