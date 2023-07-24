Myrtle Evelyn Muncy, 84 Published 10:43 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Myrtle Evelyn Muncy, age 84, of Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was born on March 14, 1939 to the late Bradley and Nanny Napier Branson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Eddie Dewayne Muncy, sisters Ethel Tappscott, Loretta Britt, Gracie Long, Louella Miller, and Mildred Branson, brothers Herb Branson, Theaford Branson, Curtis Branson, and Billy Dan Branson.

Myrtle was the best mother in the world, having raised five boys with all her love and care. An excellent cook, she loved nothing more than fixing big meals, especially for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and always made sure that her boys were well fed. All who were blessed to know Myrtle will never forget her delicious meals, and the love she poured into each one.

Left to cherish her memory, loving sons Archie Muncy (Sherry), Dallas Muncy (Tammy), Philip Muncy, and Tony Muncy (Mindy), grandchildren Billy Muncy, Charlie Muncy, Jay Muncy, Braden Muncy, Brooke Muncy, Sheena Lee Muncy, Bradley Muncy, Michael Gibson Muncy, Brittany Collett, Gracie Muncy, Kevin Michael Muncy, Heather Muncy, Bethany Estes, Michael Wayne Lane, Talena Cochran, Lynnann Loy, Katie Elizabeth Brown, and Morgan Ashley Muncy, special daughter-in-law that never left her side, Beverly Muncy, as well as host of many Great-Grandchildren, other relatives and friends too numerous to name but all who will miss her so dearly.

The family of Myrtle Muncy will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Justin Collett officiating.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at Harrogate Cemetery, Harrogate, Tennessee.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Muncy Family.

