Ulyses Gene “Jabo” Smith, 71 Published 8:57 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Ulyses Gene “Jabo” Smith, age 71, of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord July 5, 2023. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He was a member of the Baptist faith.

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, James E. and Evelyn York Smith, brother Jimmy Lee Smith, sister-in-law Joyce Smith and niece Jennifer Smith Lee.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Doris “Ann” Smith, his children Rebecca (Darrell) Wilson, Mike Smith, Amanda (Greg) Smith, Josh (Michelle) Smith, and Cory (Keona) Smith, grandchildren Aaron (Bethany) Johnson, Madison (Eric) Hensley, Whitney Wilson, Kaleb Powers, Christopher Smith, Delylah Smith, Braylie Wilson, Brylie Wilson, Natalie Smith, and Adalynn Smith, great-grandchildren Easton Johnson, Bentley Hensley, Brynlee Johnson, Maverick Hensley (soon to be born), siblings James “Harold” Smith, Al (Martha) Smith, Bill (Bonnie) Smith, Carolyn (Danny) Patterson, sister-in-law Barbara Smith, as well as a host of other family and many friends who will miss him dearly.

The family would like to thank the office of Gary Brown, Amedisys, and Suncrest for the care they provided during Mr. Smith’s illness.

Receiving of friends will begin at 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Terry Warwick, Mr. Charles Lamb and Mr. Chris Smith. Music will be provided by Rachel Bowels.

Interment will follow in the Hooper Cemetery, Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. Pallbearers will be Cory Smith, Danny Patterson, Logan Sledge, Eric Hensley, Kaleb Powers, Aaron Johnson, and Darrell Wilson . Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Smith, Josh Smith, Christopher Smith, Shawn Smith, Bentley Hensley, Maverick Hensley, and Greg Ward, as well as his brothers and nephews.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Smith Family.

