Neil Gordon Barry, Jr., was born October 23, 1934. He was the only child of Mary W. Barry and Neil G. Barry, Sr. He was married to the love of his life, Pauline H. Barry, lovingly known as “Tunie”, on August 27, 1955. They had two children, Dr. Neil G. Barry, III (Jane), and Jill Elizabeth Barry, and two grandchildren, Dr. Neil G. Barry, IV (Meka), and Elizabeth Barry (Scotty) Romans, and three great-grandchildren: Neil G. Barry, V, Maggie Wilhoit Barry, and Elizabeth Dianne Romans. Also left to mourn his passing, sister-in-law Patsy Hamlett of Middlesboro, Kentucky, and sister-in-law Ann Hamlett Ferguson (Norman) of Middlesboro, Kentucky, brother-in-law Dr. Joe Hamlett (Donna) of Saratoga, New York. He also had many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Jay Hamlett.

Neil loved Middlesboro and served on many boards including the National Bank Board of Directors, Salvation Army, Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Bottlers’ Association, The Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Board of Governors, and Chairman of the Mainstream Bottlers’ Association. He attended Middlesboro High School, was a graduate of Transylvania University, and was completing an MBA at the University of Kentucky when his father died. He then came back to Middlesboro and was involved in the Coca-Cola business for over sixty years where he served as President and Chairman of the Board until his death.

Neil loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and had been a member of the First Christian Church of Middlesboro for over seventy years. He served as Chairman, General Board of the church and was a Deacon and an Elder.

In lieu of flowers Neil’s request was for donations to be made to First Christian Church, PO Box 971, Middlesboro, KY, 40965 or the Salvation Army, PO Box 148, Middlesboro, KY, 40965 or the church of your choice.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at First Christian Church, Middleboro, Kentucky with Rev. Astor Simpson presiding. Music will be provided by Larry and Karen Blondell.

Graveside services will be private.

Linvil Day, Patrick Forster, Bobby Abbott, Terry Zimmerman, Tim Mike, Kevin Turner, Glenn Hoskins, and Tim Goins will serve as pallbearers.

