Ules Day, 85 Published 6:24 am Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Ules Day, age 85, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, left this world peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He was born on May 6, 1938 in Bell County, Kentucky to the late Noal and Georgia Day.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Gent, and sister-in-law Isabelle Day.

There are not enough words to describe the type of man that Ules was; a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend, he was so full of life and loved his family immensely. A devout and faithful Christian, Ules loved the Lord with all his heart. In his younger years, he was an avid football player, playing at the University of Kentucky, and later being inducted into the Middlesboro High School Hall of Fame. Ules proudly served his country in the United States Army, and also attended Clear Creek Bible College. Affectionately known to many as “Daddy Ules”, he was an overall pleasure to be around, a prankster with an infectious laugh that brought others joy. His smile, his laugh, and the many wonderful

memories made will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who loved him so dearly.

Left to mourn his passing, loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Mary Linda Day of Middlesboro, KY, children Noal Day and wife Jodi of Castleberry, FLA, Billy Dunn of Middlesboro, KY, and Andrea Weddle and husband Eric of Nancy, KY, grandchildren Lauren Day and Robert “Kramer” Day of Castleberry, FLA, and Joshua Dunn, Tristan Weddle, and Willow Weddle, all of Nancy, KY, brothers Kenneth Day and wife Linda of Tazewell, TN, and Alva Day of Talbot, TN, as well as a host of many other relatives and friends who will miss him greatly.

The family of Ules Day will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky, with Full Military Honors.

Pallbearers will be Eric Weddle, Joshua Dunn, Tristan Weddle, Noal Day, Bill Dunn, and Robert “Kramer” Day.

Honorary Pallbearer Bobby Barnett.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorial contributions in Ules honor be made to The Gideons

International, Attention: Processing Center, PO BOX 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Day family.

