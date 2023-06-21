Rickey Ray Nelson, 69 Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Rickey Ray Nelson, 69, of Middlesboro, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Tri State Manor in Harrogate. He was born in Middlesboro on July 7, 1953, a son of the late Henry and Lillian Thacker Nelson. Rickey was a member of the Abundant Life Church and had been a contract laborer in construction. He was an avid outdoorsman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Nelson.

Rickey is survived by his daughter, Cara Wilson; grandchildren, Nikolas, Megan, and Leslie; sister, Nancy Poor; brothers, Gary Nelson, Michael Nelson and wife, Silvia “Buffy”, and Joe Nelson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Private services were held at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center.