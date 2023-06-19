Willard Collett, 83 Published 12:03 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

Willard Collett, age 83, husband of Jerri Lynn Collett of London, Kentucky passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. He was the father of Freddy Vaughn Collett and wife Amanda of Sebastian, Florida, Tony Collett and wife Jamie of London, Kentucky; the brother of Regina Seabolt and husband Bill of Shelbyville, Kentucky, Mary Ruth Condra and husband Kenneth of Townsend, Tennessee, Katherine Campbell and husband Frank Sargent of Harlan, Kentucky, Billie Jean Simpson of Harrogate, Tennessee, Shannon Collett of Harrogate, Tennessee, Ancil Collett and wife Betty of Williamsburg, Kentucky. He was blessed with four grandchildren; Raye Lynn Campbell, Rylee Vaughn Collett, Katie Alsip and husband Justin, and Tana Collett and boyfriend Dylan Frost. He was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Hadley Alsip, Boone Alsip and Eli Frost. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Pauline (Owens) Collett, and one sister Wilma Bush Corey.

Funeral services for Willard Collett will be conducted Monday, June 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM in London Funeral Home Chapel with Greg Curtiss officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Gray. The family of Willard Collett will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of service on Monday.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Justin Alsip, Dylan Frost, Patrick Nunley, Ken Condra, Darryl Seabolt and Tim Waters.