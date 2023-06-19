Hazel Goodin, 67 Published 11:59 am Monday, June 19, 2023

Barbourville, Ky. – Hazel Goodin, 67, of Pineville, Kentucky left her home and this earth to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Hazel was a wonderful wife, mom, mamaw, sister and friend. Hazel was known in her community as a prayer warrior. We have no doubt that her belief and love in Jesus Christ is the reason she is rejoicing today.

Hazel was preceded in death by her kind and loving grandson, Benjamin Ty Goodin. She is survived by her husband, Charles Jay Goodin; son, Tony Goodin (wife, Jennifer); daughter, Michele Schneider (husband, Andrew); grandchildren: Clay Goodin (fiance, Morgan), Gavin Sanders, and Bella Schneider; great-grandson, Benjamin Parker Goodin; a very special sister, Marie “TT” Middleton, in addition to many precious siblings, and a cherished extended family.

The family would also like to include and thank Hazel’s caregiver, Crystal Frasure, for all that she has done the last year to ensure comfort for our lovely wife and mom.

Hopper Funeral Home in Barbourville is honored to be of service to the Goodin family. Visitation will be held Friday, June 16, 2023 from 2:00 PM until the funeral hour of 4:00 PM. Interment will follow in Barbourville Cemetery. Reverend Samuel Dustin Lawson will officiate.

