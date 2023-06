Betty Jo Szela (Tanner) Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Betty was from Middlesboro Ky and lived most of her life in Tennessee. She passed away in Knoxville Tn on Saturday. She was preceded in death by mother Betty June Gunter (Webb), brother David Gunter, sister Donnann Broadwater. Betty is survived by her 2 sons David England and Steven Tanner, daughter Angela Rogers and 2 grandsons.