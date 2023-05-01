Wanda Lou (Cheek) Miracle, 88

Wanda Lou (Cheek) Miracle, age 88, of London, Kentucky passed away Sunday at Saint Joseph London Hospital. She was the mother of David Bradley Miracle, Julie Ann Nicholson, Terry Duane Miracle and wife Tammy, and Jason Miracle all of London, Kentucky, Steven Dale Miracle and wife Rose of Stanford, Kentucky, and Sandra Stephenson of Michigan; the sister of Brenda Cheek Mason of Middlesboro, Kentucky, Letha Cheek Hendrickson of Mason, Ohio and Charles Terry Cheek of Nacogdoches, Texas. Funeral services for Wanda Lou (Cheek) Miracle will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Ray Cowan officiating. Burial will follow at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park. The family of Wanda Lou (Cheek) Miracle will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday.