Annie Kathlene Collins, 91 Published 3:48 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

Annie Kathlene Collins of Pineville Kentucky went home to be with the Lord April 22, 2023 on her 91st birthday.

Annie was born to the late Ned and Rosabell (Maiden) Mason on April 22, 1932.

Annie was preceded in death by her son, Charles Lee Mason, her grandson, David Warren, great-great grandson, Nathaniel Lee Collett, brothers, Hillary Mason, Birchfield Mason, JD Mason, Ned Mason Jr., RV Mason, and Hobert Mason.

She is survived by five children, daughter, Novella Mason, sons, Brown (Cathy) Mason, Glenn (Shannon) Sexton, Anthony Sexton, Roscoe (Reba) Sexton and daughter Louella Sexton (James Lawson). Annie was blessed to have a host of 20 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 12 great- great grandchildren who dearly loved her and will sadly miss her smile.

She is also survived by brothers, Harim Mason, Charlie Mason, Gene Mason, Lowell Mason, and Edward Mason, sisters, Angie Dahling, Martha Jane Hyre (Steve), Alta Sharon Shrader, Ellen Bernice McCoy (Dale), and Betty Sue Coffer, and special son-in-law Eddie Veach.

The family of Annie Collins will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bill Engle Jr. presiding.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at the Mills Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Keith Sexton, Kevin Sexton, Josh Mason, Matthew Veach, Michael Veach, and Brandon Sexton.

Honorary Pallbearers are Roscoe Sexton, Glen Sexton, Anthony Sexton, and Brown Mason.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Collins Family.

