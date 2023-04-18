Rev. Bruce Walzer, 92 Published 8:49 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Rev. Bruce Walzer, age 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was born in Syracuse, New York on May 1, 1930 to the late Harold and Ledah Walzer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Bruce G. Walzer II.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7. A true servant’s heart, Bruce started his ministry for the Lord early on – a ministry that has no doubt touched numerous lives not just in Bell County, but the surrounding areas. Starting in 1964, Bruce attended the Clear Creek Bible College, becoming a Minister and preaching God’s Word for the next 50+ years. He additionally gained his Doctorate Degree in Divinity. He showed the Lord’s love and let the works of his hands glorify his Father in Heaven through the Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief where he would travel to areas affected by disasters and minister, clothe, and feed. For many in the community, he was most notable known for his serving as Director of Missions for the Bell Baptist Association for nearly 40 years. In addition to all his servantship for the area, Bruce likewise served his country for five years in the United States Army, fighting in the Korean War. Many communities, churches, family, and friends will mourn this great loss; however, we can rejoice in knowing that on Saturday afternoon Rev. Walzer was welcomed into his Heavenly home, hearing “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Left to cherish the lasting impression he made, loving wife of 70 years, Mary Lou Walzer, son David Walzer and wife Tracy, daughter Dawne Fields and husband Gary, grandchildren Melanie Fields, Paul Bradley Fields and wife Margo, Brittney Walzer, Derek Walzer, Jason Walzer, and Joshua Walzer and wife Brandi, great-grandchildren Jonathon Fields, Brayden Branham, Britton Branham, Brylee Branham, Barrett Walzer, Henry Walzer, and Caroline Walzer, as well as a host of many other family, friends, and brothers and sisters in Christ too numerous to name.

The family of Rev. Bruce Walzer will receive friends from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the East Cumberland Ave Baptist Church, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the East Cumberland Ave Baptist Church with the Rev. Tyler Debusk and Rev. Ken Cole presiding.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in Bruce’s honor to the Kentucky Baptist Convention Disaster Relief, 13420 Eastpoint Centre Drive, Louisville, KY 40223 or to the Clear Creek Bible College Scholarship Fund, 300 Clear Creek Road, Pineville, KY 40977.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Walzer Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM